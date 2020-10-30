 

EQS-Adhoc Achiko AG Completes Capital Increase

Zurich, 30 October 2020 - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) announces that following the financing round communicated on the 29th July 2020, its share capital recorded in the commercial register has been increased by 13,165,476 shares to 102,797,618 shares. The new shares have been issued out of the existing authorized capital and will be used towards settling existing commitments and to support the updated strategy of the company.

About Achiko AG
Headquartered in Switzerland, with a global market focus, Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) is an entrepreneurial platform company, utilising the knowledge and experience of its people and key technologies to enable transformation in various industries.

Through innovations in technology along with the company's unique operating footprint from Europe to Asia, Achiko seeks to transform markets and bring exceptional value to its customers, people, and shareholders. Achiko supports innovations in healthcare through its Teman Sehat ("Health Buddy") ecosystem and a novel saliva based Covid-19 testing technology, codenamed "Gumnuts", being developed with Regenacellx.sl.

Investor Relations & Press Contacts:

Investor Relations
ACHIKO AG
Investor Relations
E: ir@achiko.com

Press Contact Switzerland
Marcus Balogh
Farner Consulting Ltd.
E: achiko@farner.ch
T: +41 44 266 67 67

Press Contact Germany and Austria
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr Sönke Knop
edicto GmbH
E: achiko@edicto.de
T: +49 69 90 55 05-51

Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Language: English
Company: Achiko AG
Lavaterstrasse 66
8002 Zurich
Switzerland
E-mail: ir@achiko.com
Internet: https://www.achiko.com/
ISIN: CH0522213468
Valor: 48788430
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
