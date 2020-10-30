Achiko AG Completes Capital Increase

Zurich, 30 October 2020 - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) announces that following the financing round communicated on the 29th July 2020, its share capital recorded in the commercial register has been increased by 13,165,476 shares to 102,797,618 shares. The new shares have been issued out of the existing authorized capital and will be used towards settling existing commitments and to support the updated strategy of the company.



About Achiko AG

Headquartered in Switzerland, with a global market focus, Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) is an entrepreneurial platform company, utilising the knowledge and experience of its people and key technologies to enable transformation in various industries.

Through innovations in technology along with the company's unique operating footprint from Europe to Asia, Achiko seeks to transform markets and bring exceptional value to its customers, people, and shareholders. Achiko supports innovations in healthcare through its Teman Sehat ("Health Buddy") ecosystem and a novel saliva based Covid-19 testing technology, codenamed "Gumnuts", being developed with Regenacellx.sl.

Investor Relations & Press Contacts:



Investor Relations

ACHIKO AG

E: ir@achiko.com

Press Contact Switzerland

Marcus Balogh

Farner Consulting Ltd.

E: achiko@farner.ch

T: +41 44 266 67 67



Press Contact Germany and Austria

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr Sönke Knop

edicto GmbH

E: achiko@edicto.de

T: +49 69 90 55 05-51

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Language: English Company: Achiko AG Lavaterstrasse 66 8002 Zurich Switzerland E-mail: ir@achiko.com Internet: https://www.achiko.com/ ISIN: CH0522213468 Valor: 48788430 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1144418

