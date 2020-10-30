 

SuperSonic Imagine – Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of October 30, 2020 Held in Closed Session (huis clos) Approval of All Resolutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 18:00  |  37   |   |   

Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible) (the “Company”), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, announces that the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company’s shareholders was held on October 30, 2020 at 9 a.m. under the chairmanship of Michael Brock (Chairman of the Board of Directors).

Given the current context related to the coronavirus epidemic (Covid-19) and in accordance with Article 4 of the French Ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, whose application has been extended to November 30, 2020 by decree n° 2020-925 of July 29, 2020, and the decision of the Board of Directors of the Company of September 22, 2020, the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company was held in closed session (huis clos), without the physical presence of its shareholders, who were able to participate and vote by mail, or by giving a proxy to the Chairman of the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting or to a third party.

The Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of October 30, 2020 met the necessary quorum and all the resolutions were submitted for approval to the shareholders.

11 shareholders representing 21,326,168 shares and 21,326,168 voting rights, i.e., 88.59%, out of a total number of 24,073,389 shares with voting rights, participated to the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting.

The shareholders adopted all the resolutions proposed to them by the Board of Directors. They have:

  • approved the proposed transfer of the listing of the securities issued by the Company from the regulated market Euronext Paris to the multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Paris and granted all powers to the Board of Directors of the Company to carry out said transfer (1st resolution);
  • granted full powers to carry out all formalities required by law (2nd resolution).

* * *

The detailed results of the votes for each resolution are published on SuperSonic Imagine’s website (https://www.supersonicimagine.fr).

About SuperSonic Imagine
 SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (Medtech) specialized in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, develops and markets an ultrasound platform whose exclusive ultrafast technology (UltraFastTM) has given rise to new imaging methods, which have now become standards in the non-invasive care path for the characterization of breast, liver or prostate diseases. The first innovative mode UltraFastTM is ShearWave elastography (SWETM), which allows doctors to instantly visualize and analyze tissue hardness, which is critical information for the diagnosis of many pathologies. To date, more than 600 publications have validated the benefits of its technologies. The latest addition to the Aixplorer range, Aixplorer MACH 30 introduces a new generation of imaging UltraFastTM allowing the optimization of all innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu. With more than 2,800 ultrasound platforms installed worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine is present in more than 80 countries and its main markets are China, the United States and France. The group's revenues for the 2019 financial year amounted to 26.4 million. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI). For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.fr.

SuperSonic Imagine Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
lululemon athletica Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Continues to Focus on Growth, ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BALYO Announces Its Sales Revenue to September 30, 2020 at €6.4 Million Up +17%
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
SuperSonic Imagine Reports Revenue of €5.2 Million in the Third Quarter Of 2020
09.10.20
SuperSonic Imagine – Availability of the information relating to the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of October 30, 2020