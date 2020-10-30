FB Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share. The dividend is payable on November 23, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2020.

Christopher T. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the board of directors’ decision to pay our eleventh consecutive quarterly dividend. We remain committed to building long-term shareholder value by returning a portion of the company’s earnings to shareholders through cash dividends.”