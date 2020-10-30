Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Stock Dividend and Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 5 percent common stock dividend payable on December 18, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2020. Statements reflecting the issuance of shares as a result of the stock dividend should be mailed on or about December 18, 2020. No fractional shares will be issued, and shareholders will receive cash for such fractional interests based on the market value of the stock on the record date.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the Company's common stock payable December 18, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2020 (the dividend will not be payable on any shares to be issued pursuant to the 5% stock dividend).