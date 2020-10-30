 

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Stock Dividend and Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 18:15  |  42   |   |   

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 5 percent common stock dividend payable on December 18, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2020. Statements reflecting the issuance of shares as a result of the stock dividend should be mailed on or about December 18, 2020. No fractional shares will be issued, and shareholders will receive cash for such fractional interests based on the market value of the stock on the record date.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the Company's common stock payable December 18, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2020 (the dividend will not be payable on any shares to be issued pursuant to the 5% stock dividend).

About Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

With $31.5 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.

1. As of September 30, 2020

Commerce Bancshares Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
lululemon athletica Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Continues to Focus on Growth, ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BALYO Announces Its Sales Revenue to September 30, 2020 at €6.4 Million Up +17%
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings Per Share Of $1.11