Ikänik Farms signs Snowboarding Phenom Toby Miller To Its Action Sports CBD Family

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Imperial Venture Corp. (TSXV:CQV.H) (the “Company”) announces that Ikänik Farms, Inc.’s (“Ikänik” or “Ikänik Farms”) wholly owned, CBD-focused subsidiary, Ikänik Life, has expanded its action sports family with the addition of snowboarding phenom, Toby Miller.



“We are excited to welcome Toby to the Ikänik family and participate in his athletic progression. Toby’s love for snowboarding is contagious and his unique approach to competing in the halfpipe makes him a global fan favorite.” said Brian Baca, CEO of Ikänik Farms.

Toby kicked off his professional career by winning the USASA Nationals title and major sponsors by the age of 13. His career trajectory has continued to grow over the years, with 2018 being a breakout season for Miller, as he exploded onto the pro scene and made a statement by owning three podiums in major halfpipe competitions. Last season, Toby stole the show at X Games in Aspen, Colorado and won a bronze medal in the men’s snowboarding halfpipe event.