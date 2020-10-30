 

McAfee Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 18:28  |  51   |   |   

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers” (CASB) for every one of the four years the quadrant has been published. The report, which evaluates vendors based on their ability to execute and on their completeness of vision, positioned McAfee highest and furthest, respectively, for these attributes in the entire Magic Quadrant. A complimentary copy is available on the McAfee web site.

“McAfee has always offered industry-leading CASB capabilities to help organizations secure their use of cloud and safeguard them from attacks and vulnerabilities of all kinds,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president of cloud security, McAfee. “I’m incredibly proud of our team that McAfee MVISION Cloud, which embodies their innovation and hard work, has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CASB for four years in a row. To us, it is very gratifying that this year MVISION Cloud is placed in the Leaders Quadrant, for both ability to execute and completeness of vision. We believe McAfee remains synonymous with trust, security and innovation as we deliver on our mission to keep the world safe from cyberthreats.”

MVISION Cloud includes a growing collection of cloud security products across several categories, including CASB, Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM). Additional benefits and features of MVISION Cloud include extensive Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Container Security, Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) and MITRE ATT&CK framework integration.

In 2020, McAfee made several updates and additions to its solutions including:

McAfee also received recognition as the only vendor to be named the January 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Access Security Brokers based on customer feedback and ratings for McAfee MVISION Cloud.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
lululemon athletica Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Continues to Focus on Growth, ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BALYO Announces Its Sales Revenue to September 30, 2020 at €6.4 Million Up +17%
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...