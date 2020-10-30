Bel Appoints Sherry Urban VP of Human Resources for Bel Fuse Inc.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (“Bel,” or, “the Company”) (Nasdaq:BELFA and Nasdaq:BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that Sherry Urban, a seasoned HR manager with over 30 years of corporate HR experience, has been appointed VP of Human Resources for Bel Fuse Inc. She is a certified member of HRCI and is also active with SHRM, a Washington-based think tank for HR professionals.

Ms. Urban had been Director of HR for Cinch Connectivity and Bel Power Solutions, since 2014, when she joined the company through Bel’s acquisition of Emerson Network Power Connectivity Solutions from Emerson Electric, where she was Director of Human Resources since 2007. Prior to that she had been with Stratos Electric since 2000, also as Director of Human Resources, through its acquisition by Emerson Electric. Prior to that she was Manager of HR for Methode Electronics going back to 1987. She earned a BA in Human Resources Management at DePaul University in Chicago.