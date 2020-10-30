The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NVCN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Neovasc filed a comprehensive Q-Sub submission to the FDA for its product Neovasc Reducer on December 20, 2018. On October 28, 2020, the Company announced that the FDA voted that the Reducer is safe when used as intended, but also voted against issuing a reasonable assurance of effectiveness. Based on this news, shares of Neovasc fell sharply, including a drop of more than 17% in intraday trading on October 30, 2020.