 

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) Transaction in Own Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 19:00  |  19   |   |   

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
October 2020 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1

The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased  100,000 Euro shares in October 2020.

Figure of the share buy back programme for October 2020

  Share Buy Back Programme Liquidity Enhancement Agreement
Aggregate number of transactions conducted in October 2020 1

  		0
Average size of the transactions 100,000 0

Following this transaction, the Company has:

Euro share outstanding excluding share held in treasury 13,961,778
Euro share held in treasury 100,000
GBP share outstanding excluding share held in treasury 301,536
GBP share held in treasury 0
Total number of shares 14,363,314

30 October 2020

For further information please contact:
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP

Emmanuel Gavaudan (London) +44 203 751 5389
François-Xavier Baud (London) +44 203 751 5395

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor Boussard & Gavaudan Fund Plc has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that: all investment is subject to risk;

                results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

                the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

                if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.



1 This report includes the transactions conducted by both BGHL, for the share buy back programme and Exane, for the Liquidity Enhancement Agreement.


Attachment


BOUN HOLD/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
Trevena, Inc. Announces DEA Scheduling of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection
Labrador Gold Closes $4.05 Million Flow-Through Financing Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Green Light From Data and Safety Monitoring Board to Continue ...
Conduent Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center - Customer Experience Services Reports
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Highest Operating Cash Flows Since ...
Bombardier Confirms the Closing of the Aerostructures Business Transaction
European Medicines Agency Accepts Biogen’s Aducanumab Marketing Authorization Application for ...
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
29.10.20
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
28.10.20
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
27.10.20
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
26.10.20
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
23.10.20
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
22.10.20
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
21.10.20
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
20.10.20
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
19.10.20
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)