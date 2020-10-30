 

MediaAlpha Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 19:07  |  60   |   |   

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced the closing of its initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. MediaAlpha sold 7,027,606 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $19.00 per share, which included 769,104 shares of Class A common stock sold pursuant to the option granted to the underwriters by MediaAlpha, which was exercised in full prior to the closing. An affiliate of White Mountains (NYSE: WTM) sold 3,609,894 shares as the selling stockholder, which included 618,396 shares of Class A common stock sold pursuant to the option granted to the underwriters by the selling stockholder, which was exercised in full prior to the closing. Insignia Capital Group also sold a portion of its equity interests in the MediaAlpha business in connection with the transactions.

The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 28, 2020 under the symbol “MAX.”

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint bookrunners. Canaccord Genuity and William Blair acted as bookrunners. MUFG acted as a co-manager.

A registration statement relating to the securities sold in the offering has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 27, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the securities has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

MediaAlpha Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
lululemon athletica Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Continues to Focus on Growth, ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BALYO Announces Its Sales Revenue to September 30, 2020 at €6.4 Million Up +17%
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...