MediaAlpha Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced the closing of its initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. MediaAlpha sold 7,027,606 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $19.00 per share, which included 769,104 shares of Class A common stock sold pursuant to the option granted to the underwriters by MediaAlpha, which was exercised in full prior to the closing. An affiliate of White Mountains (NYSE: WTM) sold 3,609,894 shares as the selling stockholder, which included 618,396 shares of Class A common stock sold pursuant to the option granted to the underwriters by the selling stockholder, which was exercised in full prior to the closing. Insignia Capital Group also sold a portion of its equity interests in the MediaAlpha business in connection with the transactions.

The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 28, 2020 under the symbol “MAX.”