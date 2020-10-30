 

Carlotz, Inc to Participate Virtually at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 19:14  |  105   |   |   

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ACAM) (“Acamar Partners”), and CarLotz, Inc. (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), one of the largest privately-held used vehicle retail disruptors with the industry’s only consignment-to-retail sales platform, today announced that Michael Bor, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarLotz, will present virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Gabelli Automotive Symposium
 November 2, 2020
Presentation at 2:00 PM ET
(Webcast available for registered conference participants only)

dbAccess AutoTech Conference
 November 10, 2020
Presentation at 3:00 PM ET

Barclays Global Automotive Conference
 November 19, 2020
Presentation at 8:00 AM ET

2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit
 December 2, 2020
Presentation at 8:40 AM ET

All interested parties may access a live webcast of the dbAccess AutoTech Conference, the Barclays Global Automotive Conference, and the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit events at www.acamarpartners.com and www.carlotz.com, under "Investors," or by using the following link: https://www.carlotz.com/about-us/investors/.

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.acamarpartners.com and www.carlotz.com.

About CarLotz, Inc.

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing and selling model that offers a seamless omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no hassle buying and selling. Our proprietary Retail Remarketing technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channel. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection and experience. For more information, visit www.carlotz.com.

Seite 1 von 5
Acamar Partners Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
lululemon athletica Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Continues to Focus on Growth, ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BALYO Announces Its Sales Revenue to September 30, 2020 at €6.4 Million Up +17%
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
CarLotz, Inc., One of the Largest Privately-Held Used Vehicle Retail Disruptors with the Industry’s Only Consignment-to-Retail Sales Platform, to Become a Public Company