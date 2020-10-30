Carlotz, Inc to Participate Virtually at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ACAM) (“Acamar Partners”), and CarLotz, Inc. (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), one of the largest privately-held used vehicle retail disruptors with the industry’s only consignment-to-retail sales platform, today announced that Michael Bor, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarLotz, will present virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences:

dbAccess AutoTech Conference

November 10, 2020

Presentation at 3:00 PM ET

Barclays Global Automotive Conference

November 19, 2020

Presentation at 8:00 AM ET

2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit

December 2, 2020

Presentation at 8:40 AM ET

All interested parties may access a live webcast of the dbAccess AutoTech Conference, the Barclays Global Automotive Conference, and the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit events at www.acamarpartners.com and www.carlotz.com, under "Investors," or by using the following link: https://www.carlotz.com/about-us/investors/.

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.acamarpartners.com and www.carlotz.com.

About CarLotz, Inc.

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing and selling model that offers a seamless omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no hassle buying and selling. Our proprietary Retail Remarketing technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channel. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection and experience. For more information, visit www.carlotz.com.