RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Investors are invited to listen to RadNet’s conference call by dialing 866-248-8441. International callers can dial 786-204-3966. There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142324. An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 9769738.

About RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 332 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,600 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

CONTACTS:

RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2800


