RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).



Investors are invited to listen to RadNet’s conference call by dialing 866-248-8441 . International callers can dial 786-204-3966 . There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142324. An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 9769738 .