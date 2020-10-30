First Keystone Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings (unaudited)

Total interest income increased by $530,000 or 1.9% as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was chiefly due to positive loan growth, primarily in the Commercial Real Estate portfolio, which increased interest and fees on loans by $1,512,000 or 6.9%. Total interest expense decreased by $2,743,000 or 34.8% primarily due to a $2,120,000 decrease in interest paid on short-term borrowings, stemming from less reliance on borrowings replaced with deposit growth and lower short-term interest rates.

First Keystone Corporation (OTC Pink: FKYS), parent company of First Keystone Community Bank, reported net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $3,137,000 and $8,571,000, respectively. Net income per share was $0.54 and $1.47 while dividends totaled $0.27 and $0.81 per share, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $875,000 or 11.4% as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily driven by increased loan growth, $255,000 in SBA loan fees, and lower short-term rates paid on liabilities.

Non-interest income, excluding net securities gains, was $81,000 or 1.8% lower for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Service charges and fees on deposits decreased by $426,000, mainly due to several deposit related fees waived during the Covid-19 pandemic. This was offset by an increase in ATM and debit card income of $141,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Gains on sales of mortgage loans increased by $269,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net securities losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $312,000 were realized mainly due to $540,000 in losses on market value fluctuations on marketable equity securities held in the Corporation’s portfolio, offset by $228,000 in net gains on the sales of securities.

Non-interest expense increased during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to $17,826,000. The $457,000 increase from 2019 was the result of increases in salaries and employee benefits, mainly due to an increase in commissions associated with loan growth, as well as an increase in occupancy expense due to increased rent expenses resulting from the new lease accounting standard. The increases in non-interest expense are offset by a decrease in expenses associated with advertising in the amount of $231,000.