Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at the end of the
month October 2020 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 386279875
voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 1959727833. The change of total
voting rights is effective as of 30.10.2020.

additional (optional) statements:
Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 31 October 2020 the
total number of voting rights has been decreased to 386,279,875 as a result of
the buy-back of shares under the company's share buy-back programme. The stated
capital as of the same date is EUR 1,959,727,833.



Further inquiry note:
For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.:
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland
Claire Turvey
Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com

