EANS-Total Voting Rights Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 135 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with
the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the
content of this announcement.
Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at the end of the
month October 2020 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 386279875
voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 1959727833. The change of total
voting rights is effective as of 30.10.2020.
additional (optional) statements:
Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 31 October 2020 the
total number of voting rights has been decreased to 386,279,875 as a result of
the buy-back of shares under the company's share buy-back programme. The stated
capital as of the same date is EUR 1,959,727,833.
Further inquiry note:
For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.:
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland
Claire Turvey
Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4749847
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
