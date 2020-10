-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc withthe aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for thecontent of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at the end of themonth October 2020 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 386279875voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 1959727833. The change of totalvoting rights is effective as of 30.10.2020.additional (optional) statements:Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 31 October 2020 thetotal number of voting rights has been decreased to 386,279,875 as a result ofthe buy-back of shares under the company's share buy-back programme. The statedcapital as of the same date is EUR 1,959,727,833.Further inquiry note:For further information:FTI Consulting Inc.:+44 (0)20 3727 1000Richard SunderlandClaire TurveyRichard.sunderland@fticonsulting.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Atrium European Real Estate LimitedSeaton Place 11-15UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islandsphone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113FAX:mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.comWWW: http://www.aere.comISIN: JE00B3DCF752indexes:stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4749847OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited