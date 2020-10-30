Per Capita Disposable Income Of Chinese People Rose 6.5% Annually

The 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a news conference to introduce the guiding principles of it fifth plenary session on Friday.

The first-ever news conference for the CPC Central Committee was presided over by Xu Lin, vice-minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and minister of the State Council Information Office.

Five officials answered nine questions from global media outlets, including Bloomberg, Reuters, and Xinhua News Agency. The officials were Wang Xiaohui, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee; Jiang Jinquan, deputy director of the Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee; Han Wenxiu, deputy head of the office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs; Ning Jizhe, vice-minister of the National Development and Reform Commission; and Wang Zhigang, minister of science and technology.

Here are the highlights:

On the new press release system

Establishing a press release system for the Communist Party of China Central Committee is an important institutional arrangement and institutional innovation aimed to adhere to and strengthen the Party's all-around leadership and improve the Party's governing capability

On social and economic development

A focus of 14th Five-Year Plan is goal of achieving moderately prosperous society

Higher priority on job creation, raising individual income, high-quality education and healthy lifestyle

China will comprehensively promote consumption to further tap its potential in supporting economic development

On science, tech and innovation