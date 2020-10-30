 

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend and Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 21:00  |  11   |   |   

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: EFBI), the holding company for Eagle Savings Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about November 30, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2020.

The Company also announced today its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. A copy of the announcement can be found on the Company’s website at www.eaglesavings.com under the heading “Investor Relations – Financial Reports.”

About Eagle Savings Bank

Eagle Savings Bank, an Ohio chartered savings association headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, was originally chartered in 1882. At September 30, 2020 Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc., our holding company, had $156.7 million of total assets, $125.2 million of total deposits and $28.3 million of total stockholders’ equity. We provide financial services primarily to individuals, families and businesses through our main office and two branch offices located in Hamilton County, Ohio.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “subject,” “believe,” “will,” “intends,” “will be” or “would.” These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management’s analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, the ability of the Company to effectively manage its growth, the results of regulatory examinations, and the effect of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on our Company, the communities where we have our branches, the state of Ohio and the United States, including its effect on the economy and overall financial stability. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may also exacerbate the effects of the other factors listed herein. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Other factors including uncertainties and risks that may affect our results are disclosed in our SEC filings, including under the heading “Risk Factors.”

Eagle Financial Bancorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
lululemon athletica Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Continues to Focus on Growth, ...
LTC Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results and Discusses Recent Activities
Moderna Named Top Employer by Science for Sixth Consecutive Year
Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Increase in Price Range and Extension of Expiration Date of Current ...
Christophe Beck to Succeed Doug Baker, Who Is Retiring as Ecolab CEO; Baker to Remain Board Chair
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...