 

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Six Months Ended August 31, 2020

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (the "Fund") (NYSE:NCZ), a diversified closed-end management investment company which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and six months ended August 31, 2020.

At August 31,

 

2020

2019

Net Assets (a)

$642,001,093

$653,293,223

Common Shares Outstanding

76,115,749

75,927,490

Net Asset Value ("NAV")

$4.87

$5.03

Market Price

$4.36

$4.98

Discount to NAV

(10.47)%

(0.99)%

Overdistributed Net Investment Income Per Common Share (b)

$(0.0891)

$(0.1170)

 

Quarter ended August 31,

 

2020

2019

Net Investment Income (c)

$6,671,042

$9,273,686

Per Common Share (c)

$0.09

$0.12

Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (c)

$58,203,994

$16,905,602

Per Common Share (c)

$0.76

$0.22

 

Six Months ended August 31,

 

2020

2019

