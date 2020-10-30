AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Six Months Ended August 31, 2020
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (the "Fund") (NYSE:NCZ), a diversified closed-end management investment company which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and six months ended August 31, 2020.
|
At August 31,
2020
2019
$642,001,093
$653,293,223
76,115,749
75,927,490
$4.87
$5.03
$4.36
$4.98
(10.47)%
(0.99)%
$(0.0891)
$(0.1170)
Quarter ended August 31,
2020
2019
$6,671,042
$9,273,686
$0.09
$0.12
$58,203,994
$16,905,602
$0.76
$0.22
Six Months ended August 31,
2020
2019
