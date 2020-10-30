Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FRA: 38G) (“Sproutly" or the “Company”) today announced the Company’s financial results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2020.

"While we saw an increase in our flower revenue in this quarter as compared to Q1, the big news came subsequent to the end of the quarter when we received our Cannabis 2.0 sales license,” said Dr. Arup Sen, Chief Executive Officer of Sproutly. “This is the milestone we needed to achieve in order to sell differentiated cannabis and hemp products that use the natural water soluble and oil ingredients produced by our APP technology in Canada.”