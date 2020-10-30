 

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) today announced the company will present at Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. ET, and the Stephens’ Annual Investment Virtual Conference 2020, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The fireside chat discussions will be accessible on the investor section of our company’s website on the day of each event at www.jbhunt.com.

Information presented at the conferences may contain forward-looking statements made by the company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Quarterly Report filed on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.

Interested parties may view this press release on the company’s website.

About J.B. Hunt
 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

