ProntoForms Announces $6 Million Revolving Credit Facility and Warrant Proceeds of $1.96 Million

OTTAWA, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (“ProntoForms” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today that it has entered a revolving credit facility with Toronto-Dominion Bank (“TD”) for an amount of up to CAD $6 million with a 2-year commitment renewable annually. The facility was partially used to settle the Company’s obligations to BDC Capital Inc. ("BDCC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Business Development Bank of Canada.

“We are pleased to have secured a new senior credit facility with TD. This new arrangement reflects the value that has been built in our growing—and increasingly enterprise—recurring revenue base. This facility provides access to lower cost capital to settle our existing obligations of approximately CAD $4.2 million to BDCC and additional capacity for general use if needed. BDCC has been with us since our early stages and we appreciate their support over the last 8 years. We look forward to working with TD as we approach our next stage of growth,” commented Dave Croucher, Chief Financial Officer of ProntoForms.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

