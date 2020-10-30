 

Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Presentations

30.10.2020, 21:05  |  44   |   |   

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will present a company update at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • 29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time),
  • Stifel 2020 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time (1:40 p.m. Pacific Time), and
  • Nasdaq 43rd Investor Conference on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (9:30 a.m. Pacific Time).

The Company update presentations will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem’s flagship product, the t:slim X2 insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

