AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Six Months Ended August 31, 2020
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE:NCV), a diversified closed-end management investment company which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and six months ended August 31, 2020.
|
At August 31,
2020
2019
$813,697,278
$827,787,136
90,373,569
90,009,324
$5.43
$5.61
$4.89
$5.56
(9.94)%
(0.89)%
$(0.0976)
$(0.1355)
Quarter ended August 31,
2020
2019
$8,895,766
$12,160,500
$0.09
$0.14
$76,786,925
$22,159,938
$0.87
$0.25
Six Months ended August 31,
2020
