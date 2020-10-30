 

TechnipFMC plc Total Voting Rights and Share Capital

TechnipFMC plc (the “Company”) (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that, in accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6, it hereby notifies the market that as of 29 October 2020, the Company’s capital consists of 449,408,233 ordinary shares of USD 1.00 each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 449,408,233. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in the energy industry, delivering projects, products, technologies and services. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our customers’ project economics.

Organized in three business segments — Subsea, Surface Technologies and Technip Energies — we are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our customers in developing their energy resources and in their positioning to meet the energy transition challenge.

Each of our approximately 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of project execution, purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

