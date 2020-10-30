Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

The Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference (Virtual) on Wednesday, November 11th at 11:15 AM Eastern Time

The Wells Fargo Virtual TMT Summit on Tuesday, December 1st at 4:00 PM Eastern Time; and

The Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference (Virtual) on Wednesday, December 9th at 3:30 PM Eastern Time.

Presentation materials and the webcasts of these events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.five9.com/.