Boise Cascade Company Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

"Extraordinary market conditions, along with great execution by both of our businesses, helped us deliver outstanding results in the third quarter. Financial results aside, I am proud that associates across our organization continue to effectively adapt to challenges brought about by the pandemic without losing focus on our core value of safety. It has also been inspiring to witness our teams in Louisiana and Oregon caring for each other and their communities in response to the gulf coast hurricanes and the catastrophic fires in the Pacific Northwest," commented Nate Jorgensen, CEO. "We look to the future with optimism, as our balance sheet provides us the flexibility to pursue organic and acquisition growth opportunities in support of our customers and suppliers. Together with our Board of Directors, we took action to return a portion of our higher than targeted cash balance to our shareholders through our recently announced supplemental dividend."

Boise Cascade Company ("Boise Cascade," the "Company," "we," or "our") (NYSE: BCC) today reported net income of $103.2 million, or $2.61 per share, on sales of $1.6 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with net income of $27.2 million, or $0.69 per share, on sales of $1.3 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Third quarter 2020 results include a $10.5 million after-tax loss on extinguishment of debt, or $0.27 per share, as the Company refinanced its senior notes at a lower interest rate with an extended maturity. Third quarter 2019 results include $1.0 million of after-tax losses, or $0.03 per share, from a non-cash pension settlement charge.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights 3Q 2020 3Q 2019 % change (in thousands, except per-share data and percentages) Consolidated Results Sales $ 1,589,313 $ 1,269,524 25 % Net income 103,192 27,171 280 % Net income per common share - diluted 2.61 0.69 278 % Adjusted EBITDA 1 178,564 64,054 179 % Segment Results Wood Products sales $ 363,674 $ 325,102 12 % Wood Products income 66,035 15,597 323 % Wood Products EBITDA 1 79,973 30,849 159 % Building Materials Distribution sales 1,437,683 1,145,621 25 % Building Materials Distribution income 107,901 38,665 179 % Building Materials Distribution EBITDA 1 113,587 43,943 158 %

In response to rapidly evolving market conditions and economic uncertainties surrounding the impact of COVID-19, and various restrictions that limited residential construction activity, our Wood Products segment and many other producers in our industry reduced production levels early in the second quarter. In addition, many companies involved in the manufacture and distribution of building materials dramatically reduced inventory levels in late first quarter and early second quarter in response to falling commodity wood products prices and future demand uncertainty. As restrictions were loosened or rescinded, construction activity resumed mid-second quarter and continued at a robust pace through the third quarter. Across commodity product lines, product demand in the third quarter exceeded supply, and producers struggled to restore capacity because of COVID-19 related disruptions and natural disasters, causing significant increases in commodity products prices. Our BMD warehouse sales were strong throughout the third quarter as our retail lumberyard customers are relying on our broad base of inventory and high service levels to minimize their working capital investment given COVID-19 related uncertainties and historically high commodity product prices. In addition, we have had strong demand from our home center customers in response to elevated repair and remodel and "do-it-yourself" activity as people are spending more time at home during the pandemic.

In the third quarter 2020, total U.S. housing starts increased 11% compared to the same period last year. Single-family housing starts, the primary driver of our sales volumes, also increased 17%. On a year-to-date basis through September 2020, total and single-family housing starts increased 5% and 6%, respectively, compared with the same period in 2019.

Wood Products

Wood Products' sales, including sales to Building Materials Distribution (BMD), increased $38.6 million, or 12%, to $363.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, from $325.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in sales was driven primarily by higher plywood prices and higher sales volumes for I-joists. Demand for plywood in third quarter 2020 far outpaced industry production levels, driving the sharp increase in pricing. These increases were offset partially by lower sales volumes for plywood and LVL, as well as decreased net sales prices for LVL and I-joists (collectively referred to as EWP).

Wood Products' segment income increased $50.4 million to $66.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, from $15.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in segment income was due primarily to higher plywood sales prices, offset partially by higher wood fiber costs, as well as lower net sales prices of EWP. In addition, selling and distribution expenses and general and administrative expenses increased $2.0 million and $1.7 million, respectively.

Comparative average net selling prices and sales volume changes for EWP and plywood are as follows:

3Q 2020 vs. 3Q 2019 3Q 2020 vs. 2Q 2020 Average Net Selling Prices LVL (2)% (1)% I-joists (2)% (2)% Plywood 69% 49% Sales Volumes LVL (2)% 19% I-joists 5% 27% Plywood (8)% 1%

Building Materials Distribution

BMD's sales increased $292.1 million, or 25%, to $1,437.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, from $1,145.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Compared with the same quarter in the prior year, the overall increase in sales was driven by sales price increases of 25%, with relatively flat sales volumes. By product line, commodity sales increased 54%, general line product sales increased 6%, and sales of EWP (substantially all of which is sourced through our Wood Products segment) increased 6%.

BMD segment income increased $69.2 million to $107.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, from $38.7 million in the comparative prior year quarter. The increase in segment income was driven by a gross margin increase of $86.7 million, resulting primarily from improved gross margins on commodity products compared with third quarter 2019. The margin improvement was offset partially by increased selling and distribution expenses and general and administrative expenses of $14.3 million and $2.5 million, respectively.

Unallocated Corporate Costs

Unallocated corporate expenses increased $6.0 million to $15.4 million from $9.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with the same period in the prior year. The increase was due primarily to higher incentive compensation and business interruption losses. As part of our self-insured risk retention program, corporate absorbed approximately $3.2 million of estimated business interruption losses at Wood Products facilities in third quarter 2020. The losses resulted from downtime at our Louisiana manufacturing facilities due to Hurricane Laura and from a fire-related production disruption at our Chester, South Carolina, plywood plant.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Boise Cascade ended third quarter 2020 with $503.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $345.4 million of undrawn committed bank line availability, for total available liquidity of $849.3 million. The Company had $443.6 million of outstanding debt at September 30, 2020.

On July 27, 2020, we issued $400 million of 4.875% senior notes due July 1, 2030 (2030 Notes). With proceeds from the 2030 Notes issuance, we retired $350 million of 5.625% senior notes due 2024 (2024 Notes) and paid-off our American AgCredit term loan of $45.0 million. In connection with these transactions, we recognized a pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt of $14.0 million during third quarter 2020.

In response to the uncertainty of the impacts of COVID-19, we reduced our planned capital spending for 2020 from our previously expected range of $85-to-$95 million to $60-to-$75 million. We expect our capital spending, excluding acquisitions, to be approximately $80-to-$90 million in 2021.

We have announced our intention to terminate our qualified defined benefit pension plan (Pension Plan). We expect to fully eliminate the liabilities of our Pension Plan in fourth quarter 2020, upon which we will record the related non-cash accounting adjustments as required by the application of pension settlement accounting rules. We do not expect any further cash contributions to terminate the Pension Plan. For additional information on the termination of our Pension Plan, see our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dividends

On September 28, 2020, our board of directors declared a supplemental dividend of $1.60 per share on our common stock, payable on November 2, 2020, to stockholders of record on October 15, 2020. At September 30, 2020, we accrued $62.7 million in "Dividends payable" on our Consolidated Balance Sheets, representing our supplemental dividend declaration. On October 29, 2020, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on our common stock, payable on December 15, 2020, to stockholders of record on December 1, 2020.

Future dividend declarations, including amount per share, record date and payment date, will be made at the discretion of our board of directors and will depend upon, among other things, legal capital requirements and surplus, our future operations and earnings, general financial condition, contractual restrictions, and other factors that our board of directors may deem relevant.

Outlook

As we begin the fourth quarter, Wood Products continues to make efforts to restore production rates to pre-COVID-19 levels in response to strong end-product demand, particularly for our EWP. However, we continue to experience periodic short-term disruptions at many locations due to COVID-19. In addition, we expect activity levels across our distribution network to continue to vary widely as COVID-19 impacts geographies across the U.S. to differing degrees, and federal, state, or local restrictions are implemented or rescinded. To date, we have not experienced significant supply chain disruptions that would limit our ability to meet customer delivery commitments or source the necessary raw materials and finished goods needed by our operations. We continue to conduct business with modifications to mill and distribution center housekeeping and cleanliness protocols, employee travel, employee work locations, and virtualization or cancellation of certain sales and marketing events, among other modifications. In addition, we continue to actively monitor evolving developments and may take actions that alter our business operations as may be required by federal, state, or local authorities, or that we determine are in the best interests of our employees, customers, suppliers, communities, and stockholders.

While there continues to be a heightened level of economic uncertainty given the pandemic, low mortgage rates, continuation of work-from-home practices by many in the economy, and demographics in the U.S. have created a favorable demand environment for new residential construction, which we expect to continue into next year. Furthermore, with homeowners spending more time at home, repair and remodel spending may continue to strengthen as homeowners invest in existing homes. As of October 2020, the Blue Chip Economic Indicators consensus forecast for 2020 and 2021 single- and multi-family housing starts in the U.S. were 1.32 million and 1.38 million units, respectively, compared with actual housing starts of 1.29 million in 2019, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. Although we believe that current U.S. demographics support a higher level of housing starts, and many national home builders are reporting strong near-term backlogs, the impacts of COVID-19 on residential construction are uncertain. A re-acceleration of COVID-19 cases could prompt state or local officials to reinstitute restrictions that could limit or constrain building activity. In addition, the economic consequences of COVID-19 may adversely affect the pace of household formation rates and residential repair-and-remodeling activity due to high unemployment rates, lower wages, reduced consumer confidence, prospective home buyers' lack of ability to view homes in person, homebuyers' access to and cost of financing, and housing affordability, as well as other factors.

Strong demand when coupled with capacity constraints in third quarter 2020 created supply/demand imbalances in the marketplace and historically high pricing levels for commodity lumber and panel products. However, October 2020 composite lumber and panel prices have declined by approximately 35% and 10% from the peaks reached in September 2020 and are at risk for further price erosion that will be dependent on the impact of COVID-19 on residential construction, capacity restoration and industry operating rates, net import and export activity, transportation constraints or disruptions, inventory levels in various distribution channels, and seasonal demand patterns. As a wholesale distributor of a broad mix of commodity products and a manufacturer of certain commodity products, we have sales and profitability exposure to declines in commodity product prices. As previously announced, we will also continue to evaluate plywood market conditions, log supply availability, operating costs, environmental permits, and other factors influencing our Elgin plywood operations as we approach 2021.

Boise Cascade Company Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per-share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 June 30, 2020 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 1,589,313 $ 1,269,524 $ 1,242,760 $ 4,002,607 $ 3,541,691 Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 1,261,697 1,078,924 1,048,902 3,302,869 3,026,401 Depreciation and amortization 20,029 20,969 19,899 75,260 59,640 Selling and distribution expenses 122,884 106,567 103,566 325,913 292,459 General and administrative expenses 26,060 18,603 18,755 60,899 52,064 Loss on curtailment of facility — — 38 1,707 — Other (income) expense, net 71 (437 ) (170 ) 70 (557 ) 1,430,741 1,224,626 1,190,990 3,766,718 3,430,007 Income from operations 158,572 44,898 51,770 235,889 111,684 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 265 (200 ) 409 (199 ) 210 Pension expense (excluding service costs) (302 ) (1,613 ) (302 ) (991 ) (2,202 ) Interest expense (7,002 ) (6,532 ) (6,633 ) (20,056 ) (19,455 ) Interest income 113 837 190 958 1,745 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 147 (569 ) (514 ) (2,681 ) (3,103 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (13,968 ) — — (13,968 ) — (20,747 ) (8,077 ) (6,850 ) (36,937 ) (22,805 ) Income before income taxes 137,825 36,821 44,920 198,952 88,879 Income tax provision (34,633 ) (9,650 ) (11,334 ) (49,974 ) (22,601 ) Net income $ 103,192 $ 27,171 $ 33,586 $ 148,978 $ 66,278 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 39,315 39,087 39,312 39,264 39,020 Diluted 39,526 39,292 39,387 39,396 39,202 Net income per common share: Basic $ 2.62 $ 0.70 $ 0.85 $ 3.79 $ 1.70 Diluted $ 2.61 $ 0.69 $ 0.85 $ 3.78 $ 1.69 Dividends declared per common share $ 1.70 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 1.90 $ 0.27

Wood Products Segment Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 June 30, 2020 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment sales $ 363,674 $ 325,102 $ 281,505 $ 965,240 $ 978,881 Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 268,930 283,354 239,626 782,590 855,929 Depreciation and amortization 13,938 15,252 13,931 57,472 43,082 Selling and distribution expenses 9,684 7,718 7,552 25,220 23,284 General and administrative expenses 5,084 3,379 3,451 11,547 10,480 Loss on curtailment of facility — — 38 1,707 — Other (income) expense, net 3 (198 ) (167 ) (168 ) (29 ) 297,639 309,505 264,431 878,368 932,746 Segment income $ 66,035 $ 15,597 $ 17,074 $ 86,872 $ 46,135 (percentage of sales) Segment sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 73.9 % 87.2 % 85.1 % 81.1 % 87.4 % Depreciation and amortization 3.8 % 4.7 % 4.9 % 6.0 % 4.4 % Selling and distribution expenses 2.7 % 2.4 % 2.7 % 2.6 % 2.4 % General and administrative expenses 1.4 % 1.0 % 1.2 % 1.2 % 1.1 % Loss on curtailment of facility — % — % — % 0.2 % — % Other (income) expense, net — % (0.1 ) % (0.1 ) % — % — % 81.8 % 95.2 % 93.9 % 91.0 % 95.3 % Segment income 18.2 % 4.8 % 6.1 % 9.0 % 4.7 %

Building Materials Distribution Segment Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 June 30, 2020 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment sales $ 1,437,683 $ 1,145,621 $ 1,134,260 $ 3,621,940 $ 3,150,750 Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 1,201,722 996,313 982,385 3,101,948 2,758,375 Depreciation and amortization 5,686 5,278 5,584 16,614 15,438 Selling and distribution expenses 113,146 98,797 95,958 300,527 269,012 General and administrative expenses 9,282 6,759 7,206 22,623 18,420 Other (income) expense, net (54 ) (191 ) (83 ) (185 ) (477 ) 1,329,782 1,106,956 1,091,050 3,441,527 3,060,768 Segment income $ 107,901 $ 38,665 $ 43,210 $ 180,413 $ 89,982 (percentage of sales) Segment sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 83.6 % 87.0 % 86.6 % 85.6 % 87.5 % Depreciation and amortization 0.4 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.5 % Selling and distribution expenses 7.9 % 8.6 % 8.5 % 8.3 % 8.5 % General and administrative expenses 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 % Other (income) expense, net — % — % — % — % — % 92.5 % 96.6 % 96.2 % 95.0 % 97.1 % Segment income 7.5 % 3.4 % 3.8 % 5.0 % 2.9 %

Segment Information (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 June 30, 2020 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment sales Wood Products $ 363,674 $ 325,102 $ 281,505 $ 965,240 $ 978,881 Building Materials Distribution 1,437,683 1,145,621 1,134,260 3,621,940 3,150,750 Intersegment eliminations (212,044 ) (201,199 ) (173,005 ) (584,573 ) (587,940 ) Total net sales $ 1,589,313 $ 1,269,524 $ 1,242,760 $ 4,002,607 $ 3,541,691 Segment income Wood Products $ 66,035 $ 15,597 $ 17,074 $ 86,872 $ 46,135 Building Materials Distribution 107,901 38,665 43,210 180,413 89,982 Total segment income 173,936 54,262 60,284 267,285 136,117 Unallocated corporate costs (15,364 ) (9,364 ) (8,514 ) (31,396 ) (24,433 ) Income from operations $ 158,572 $ 44,898 $ 51,770 $ 235,889 $ 111,684 Segment EBITDA (a) Wood Products $ 79,973 $ 30,849 $ 31,005 $ 144,344 $ 89,217 Building Materials Distribution 113,587 43,943 48,794 197,027 105,420

Boise Cascade Company Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 503,935 $ 285,237 Receivables Trade, less allowances of $1,629 and $591 425,585 215,894 Related parties 375 568 Other 11,929 15,184 Inventories 454,327 497,596 Prepaid expenses and other 17,368 8,285 Total current assets 1,413,519 1,022,764 Property and equipment, net 447,330 476,949 Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,231 64,228 Finance lease right-of-use assets 30,033 21,798 Timber deposits 13,945 12,287 Goodwill 60,382 60,382 Intangible assets, net 16,880 17,797 Deferred income taxes 7,619 7,952 Other assets 6,897 9,194 Total assets $ 2,059,836 $ 1,693,351

Boise Cascade Company Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued) (in thousands, except per-share data) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable Trade $ 381,038 $ 222,930 Related parties 1,654 1,624 Accrued liabilities Compensation and benefits 118,437 83,943 Income taxes payable 16,606 — Interest payable 3,596 6,723 Dividends payable 62,722 — Other 92,335 69,772 Total current liabilities 676,388 384,992 Debt Long-term debt 443,583 440,544 Other Compensation and benefits 32,005 45,586 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 57,494 58,029 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 31,923 23,419 Deferred income taxes 24,275 26,694 Other long-term liabilities 16,032 12,757 161,729 166,485 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 300,000 shares authorized, 44,568 and 44,353 shares issued, respectively 446 444 Treasury stock, 5,367 shares at cost (138,909 ) (138,909 ) Additional paid-in capital 536,025 533,345 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (49,732 ) (50,248 ) Retained earnings 430,306 356,698 Total stockholders' equity 778,136 701,330 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,059,836 $ 1,693,351

Boise Cascade Company Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used for) operations Net income $ 148,978 $ 66,278 Items in net income not using (providing) cash Depreciation and amortization, including deferred financing costs and other 76,784 61,340 Stock-based compensation 5,839 6,016 Pension expense 1,492 2,687 Deferred income taxes (2,460 ) 10,008 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 2,681 3,103 Loss on curtailment of facility (excluding severance) 1,476 — Other 205 (235 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 13,968 — Decrease (increase) in working capital, net of acquisitions Receivables (205,995 ) (77,811 ) Inventories 42,904 45,184 Prepaid expenses and other (9,641 ) (3,516 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 213,935 66,130 Pension contributions (12,659 ) (1,324 ) Income taxes payable 17,121 19,109 Other (857 ) (2,219 ) Net cash provided by operations 293,771 194,750 Cash provided by (used for) investment Expenditures for property and equipment (46,994 ) (53,249 ) Acquisitions of businesses and facilities — (15,676 ) Proceeds from sales of facilities — 2,493 Proceeds from sales of assets and other 563 1,644 Net cash used for investment (46,431 ) (64,788 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing Borrowings of long-term debt, including revolving credit facility 400,000 5,500 Payments of long-term debt, including revolving credit facility (405,774 ) (5,500 ) Payments of deferring financing costs (6,222 ) — Dividends paid on common stock (12,553 ) (11,070 ) Tax withholding payments on stock-based awards (3,309 ) (3,575 ) Other (784 ) (545 ) Net cash used for financing (28,642 ) (15,190 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 218,698 114,772 Balance at beginning of the period 285,237 191,671 Balance at end of the period $ 503,935 $ 306,443

(a) EBITDA represents income before interest (interest expense and interest income), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Additionally, we disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the change in fair value of interest rate swaps and loss on extinguishment of debt. The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and June 30, 2020, and the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 June 30, 2020 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net income $ 103,192 $ 27,171 $ 33,586 $ 148,978 $ 66,278 Interest expense 7,002 6,532 6,633 20,056 19,455 Interest income (113 ) (837 ) (190 ) (958 ) (1,745 ) Income tax provision 34,633 9,650 11,334 49,974 22,601 Depreciation and amortization 20,029 20,969 19,899 75,260 59,640 EBITDA 164,743 63,485 71,262 293,310 166,229 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (147 ) 569 514 2,681 3,103 Loss on extinguishment of debt 13,968 — — 13,968 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 178,564 $ 64,054 $ 71,776 $ 309,959 $ 169,332

The following table reconciles segment income and unallocated corporate costs to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and June 30, 2020, and the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 June 30, 2020 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Wood Products Segment income $ 66,035 $ 15,597 $ 17,074 $ 86,872 $ 46,135 Depreciation and amortization 13,938 15,252 13,931 57,472 43,082 EBITDA $ 79,973 $ 30,849 $ 31,005 $ 144,344 $ 89,217 Building Materials Distribution Segment income $ 107,901 $ 38,665 $ 43,210 $ 180,413 $ 89,982 Depreciation and amortization 5,686 5,278 5,584 16,614 15,438 EBITDA $ 113,587 $ 43,943 $ 48,794 $ 197,027 $ 105,420 Corporate Unallocated corporate costs $ (15,364 ) $ (9,364 ) $ (8,514 ) $ (31,396 ) $ (24,433 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 265 (200 ) 409 (199 ) 210 Pension expense (excluding service costs) (302 ) (1,613 ) (302 ) (991 ) (2,202 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 147 (569 ) (514 ) (2,681 ) (3,103 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (13,968 ) — — (13,968 ) — Depreciation and amortization 405 439 384 1,174 1,120 EBITDA (28,817 ) (11,307 ) (8,537 ) (48,061 ) (28,408 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (147 ) 569 514 2,681 3,103 Loss on extinguishment of debt 13,968 — — 13,968 — Corporate adjusted EBITDA $ (14,996 ) $ (10,738 ) $ (8,023 ) $ (31,412 ) $ (25,305 ) Total company adjusted EBITDA $ 178,564 $ 64,054 $ 71,776 $ 309,959 $ 169,332

