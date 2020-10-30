 

Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

The Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: EAD), the Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE American: ERC), and the Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE American: ERH) have each announced a distribution.

Ticker

Fund name

Distribution
per share

Frequency

Change from
prior
distribution

EAD

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

$0.05620

Monthly

-$0.00028

ERC

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund

$0.09275

Monthly

-$0.00061

ERH

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund

$0.07143

Monthly

-$0.00057

 

 

 

 

 

The following dates apply to today’s distribution declaration for each fund:

Declaration date

 

October 30, 2020

Ex-dividend date

 

November 12, 2020

Record date

 

November 13, 2020

Payable date

 

December 1, 2020

These funds make distributions in accordance with a managed distribution plan that provides for the declaration of monthly distributions to common shareholders of the fund at an annual minimum fixed rate of 8% for the Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund, 9% for the Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund and 7% for the Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund based on the fund’s average monthly net asset value (NAV) per share over the prior 12 months. Under the managed distribution plan, distributions are sourced from income and also may be sourced from paid-in capital and/or capital gains. The fund’s distributions in any period may be more or less than the net return earned by the fund on its investments and therefore should not be used as a measure of performance or confused with yield or income. Distributions in excess of fund returns will cause the fund’s NAV to decline. Investors should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of its distribution or from the terms of its managed distribution plan.

