 

Biodesix Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) (“Biodesix”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Biodesix, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, were approximately $72.0 million. The shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on October 28, 2020, under the symbol “BDSX.”

Morgan Stanley and William Blair acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity acted as lead manager and BTIG acted as co-manager for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687 or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



