Aton Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: AAN) (“Aton” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see news release dated October 22, 2020) (the “Offering”). In the first tranche, a total of 400,000 units (each a “Unit”) were issued at $0.40 per Unit, for proceeds of $160,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Share”) and one half of a share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at $0.80 for a period of three years from closing.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund further exploration activities at the Company’s 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession, located in Egypt. In addition, part of the funds will be used to fund Aton’s working capital requirements.