Graham Holdings Company Announces Virtual Investor Day

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) announced today that it will hold a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

The live webcast will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and will include audio and presentation slides. There will be a discussion of the Company’s operations and financials, and feature presentations from the Graham Holdings management team. Registration is required. Please visit the Company’s website at http://www.ghco.com to access registration and event information, and to submit questions.

Interested parties unable to participate in the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived recording, which will be available at www.ghco.com/speeches shortly following the conclusion of the event.