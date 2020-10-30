EV Battery Tech Closes Acquisition to Bring Patented BMS Technology to North America, South America, Europe and Africa

RichPower is a leader in the battery management system (BMS) and energy storage system (ESS) industries in China. A vertically integrated company, RichPower is involved in activities ranging from research and development to battery production. RichPower operates facilities in Shanghai and Suzhou, two of the largest cities in China. The facilities are host to some of the world’s top research experts and state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment. These facilities offer turnkey and full-cycle services, providing products and services to the electric vehicles, power grid system providers, remote mine energy and commercial building power applications markets.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ EV Battery Tech ”) (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce that it has signed a marketing and development agreement with Jiangsu RichPower New Energy Co. Ltd. (“ RichPower ”) and Intelligent Battery Technologies (“ IBT ”) and closed the acquisition contemplated in its distribution and technology license agreement with Rich Power and IBT (the “ D efinitive A greement ”).

RichPower has been able to differentiate itself by its ability to use Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) to remotely manage and significantly extend the life of any battery system. Through the use of AI, it has developed a “smart” BMS that learns and evolves with user behaviours resulting in a significant increase in power saving and efficiency. Its AI algorithms can specifically predict future failures and provide more stable operations and remote maintenance on battery systems.

RichPower holds more than 70 national patents ranging from software, technology, invention and utility authorization, with several more patents pending. With RichPower’s experienced R&D department, the Company has no doubt they will continue to provide leading edge customized solutions for the Company’s clients in the North American, South American, European and African markets (the “Target Markets”).

The closing of the Definitive Agreement will now allow EV Battery Tech to develop battery technologies for the Target Markets with features which include, but are not limited to:

Artificial Intelligence

Real-time Monitoring

Remote Maintenance

Longer Battery Life

More Efficient Power Supply

Smart Charging Systems

Battery Recycling

Blockchain Infrastructure

“We are very happy to be bringing our technology to the global markets through our partner EV Battery Technologies,” stated Jingke (Jack) Han, President and CEO of RichPower. “We are extremely proud of our technology and the market share we have captured in Asia and we are now excited to partner with EV Battery Tech to become a disruptive force in the global markets,” continued Mr. Han.