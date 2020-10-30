Sun Communities, Inc. Closes Acquisition of Safe Harbor Marinas

Southfield, MI, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC (“Safe Harbor”). The Company acquired 99 marinas owned and operated by Safe Harbor and eight marinas Safe Harbor manages on behalf of third parties. As part of the acquisition, the Company expects to acquire one of the managed properties by November 30, 2020 and two of the managed properties at a future date. Safe Harbor has an approximate 40,000-member network of boat owners across 22 states.

The aggregate purchase price for Safe Harbor is approximately $2.0 billion. If the Company acquires all three additional properties described above, it will pay additional aggregate consideration of approximately $94 million. The Company (i) assumed debt in the amount of approximately $829 million, (ii) issued the sellers REIT operating partnership common and preferred OP units in the amount of approximately $66 million, and (iii) paid the balance of the purchase price in cash. In order to fund the cash portion of the transaction, the Company settled its October 2020 forward equity offering of 9,200,000 shares for net proceeds of approximately $1.2 billion on October 26, 2020.

Citigroup acted as financial advisor to the Company and Jaffe, Raitt, Heuer & Weiss, Professional Corporation acted as legal advisor. Moelis & Company LLC acted as lead financial advisor and Citizens Capital Markets also acted as financial advisor to Safe Harbor and Sidley Austin LLP and Duane Morris LLP acted as legal advisors.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this press release that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “forecasts,” “intends,” “intend,” “intended,” “goal,” “estimate,” “estimates,” “expects,” “expect,” “expected,” “project,” “projected,” “projections,” “plans,” “predicts,” “potential,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “anticipated,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “designed to,” “foreseeable future,” “believe,” “believes,” “scheduled,” "guidance", "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, both general and specific to the matters discussed in or incorporated herein, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks disclosed under “Risk Factors” contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to: