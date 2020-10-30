 

NORTHWEST INDIANA BANCORP ANNOUNCES STRUCTURAL CHANGES TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM

Munster, Indiana, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 28th, 2020, the Boards of Directors of NorthWest Indiana Bancorp (the “Bancorp”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank (the “Bank”) approved various changes to the senior leadership structure and made several appointments to the executive officer team to execute upon the Bancorp’s strategic vision. The changes are effective January 1, 2021.

Robert Lowry has been appointed to the newly-created officer position of Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of the Bancorp and the Bank. He currently serves as   Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, a position he has held since November 2004.  In his new role, Mr. Lowry will be responsible for managing the overall day-to-day operations of the Bancorp and the Bank.

Peymon Torabi has been appointed the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Bancorp and the Bank.  Mr. Torabi currently serves as the Bancorp’s Senior Vice President, Controller, a position he has held since 2006. In his new role, Mr. Torabi will be responsible for the finance, accounting, financial reporting, and shareholder services functions of the Bancorp and the Bank.

Leane E. Cerven, the current Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Bancorp and the Bank, has been appointed to assume the newly-created officer position of Chief Risk Officer in addition to her current positions. In her role as Chief Risk Officer, Ms. Cerven will be responsible for all compliance, Bank Secrecy Act, and risk management functions of the Bancorp and the Bank, in addition to all legal and corporate governance functions attendant to her current positions.

“This transition is the culmination of several years of internal planning. As the Bank has grown, Mr. Lowry’s role as CFO has expanded to cover several operational duties. Importantly, he has overseen critical efficiency initiatives and credit administration. He will now be able to focus on these and other transformational aspects of leadership. Mr. Torabi is well prepared for the role, and has served as the CFO’s chief deputy for the last several years as Mr. Lowry has taken on new responsibilities. He already has full responsibility for financial reporting, and is well qualified to take on this role and hone his focus on financial administration as the Bank’s profile continues to grow,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, president and chief executive officer. “Ms. Cerven has taken on a larger risk- and governance- focused role over the past several years, in addition to having experience supervising the Bank’s risk functions. Her appointment to this role will allow the Bank to centralize several key areas, driving efficiency and more effective risk management practices as the Bank continues to grow,” he continued.

