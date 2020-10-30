Capital Power declares dividends for its Common and Preference shares

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (Capital Power) declared a dividend of $0.5125 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The dividend is payable on January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.



The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares: