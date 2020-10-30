 

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces Management Change

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 21:33  |  38   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. ("Saturn" or the "Company") (TSX.V: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) announces that Mr. Geoff Jones has resigned effective October 31, 2020 to pursue other interests. Mr. Jones had served as Saturn’s CFO and Corporate Secretary since September of 2018.  On an interim basis, Ms. Wendy Woolsey has joined Saturn to manage the senior accounting and reporting roles while the Board of Directors actively searches for a permanent successor. 

“I want to thank Geoff for his loyalty and support over the past two years through Saturn’s meaningful growth. As one of the Company’s trusted colleagues and friends, I would like to congratulate Geoff on his new role and our team wishes him the very best for the future,” said John Jeffrey, CEO and Chairman of Saturn. “I am also pleased to welcome Ms. Wendy Woolsey, whose proven track record, experience and financial acumen will provide significant support to lead the Company’s finance and accounting matters through this transition.”

Ms. Woolsey has over 25 years of experience in the Canadian oil and gas industry. She was the Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Yoho Resources Inc. from 2005 to 2016, and previously served as the Manager of Finance at Baytex Energy and Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Symmetry Resources Inc. Throughout her career, Ms. Woolsey has held various senior roles with responsibility over financial and corporate reporting, tax, treasury, capital markets, operational accounting, and business analysis. She has been a Chartered Accountant since 1991 and graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX.V: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) is a public energy Company focused on the acquisition and development of undervalued, low-risk assets. Saturn is driven to build a strong portfolio of cash flowing assets with strategic land positions. De-risked assets and calculated execution will allow Saturn to achieve growth in reserves & production through retained earnings. Saturn's portfolio will become its key to growth and provide long-term stability to shareholders.

Investor & Media Contact:

Saturn Oil & Gas
John Jeffrey, MBA - CEO
Tel: +1 (587) 392 7900
www.saturnoil.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 


Saturn Oil & Gas Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
Labrador Gold Closes $4.05 Million Flow-Through Financing Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to ...
Trevena, Inc. Announces DEA Scheduling of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection
BioFlorida Names AIM ImmunoTech CEO Thomas K. Equels as Entrepreneur of the Year
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Green Light From Data and Safety Monitoring Board to Continue ...
Conduent Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center - Customer Experience Services Reports
Bombardier Confirms the Closing of the Aerostructures Business Transaction
European Medicines Agency Accepts Biogen’s Aducanumab Marketing Authorization Application for ...
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:59 Uhr
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. kündigt Managementwechsel an
29.10.20
Rohstoffe: ENI, Royal Dutch Shell, Saturn Oil & Gas – Skandale und Crash!
13.10.20
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. gibt Rücktritt eines Director bekannt
13.10.20
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces Director Resignation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:19 Uhr
2.156
Saturn Oil and Gas