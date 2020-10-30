 

MiMedx Announces Relisting on Nasdaq

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 21:52  |  33   |   |   

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has approved MiMedx’s application for the relisting of the Company’s common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market. The Company’s common stock is expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market at the opening of trading on or before Thursday, November 5, 2020, under the ticker symbol “MDXG”. MiMedx’s common stock will continue to trade on the OTC Pink Sheets until market close on the date before listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "MDXG".

“Our relisting on Nasdaq is a momentous occasion that represents a transformative milestone for MiMedx’s employees and shareholders. I would like to congratulate the entire MiMedx organization for this significant achievement,” said Timothy R. Wright, MiMedx Chief Executive Officer. “Our relisting offers a broader range of investors access to our shares, improves trading liquidity, and strengthens our ability to execute swiftly on our strategic objectives. These initiatives include revenue growth expansion in advanced wound care by leveraging our placental tissue platform and advancing our promising late-stage pipeline across multiple markets. We remain focused on driving long-term shareholder value and making a meaningful difference for patients and their families through evidence-based technologies that help restore their quality of life.”

About MiMedx

MiMedx is an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied over 2 million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact

Hilary Dixon
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
770.651.9066
investorrelations@mimedx.com

 


MiMedx Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
Labrador Gold Closes $4.05 Million Flow-Through Financing Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to ...
Trevena, Inc. Announces DEA Scheduling of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection
BioFlorida Names AIM ImmunoTech CEO Thomas K. Equels as Entrepreneur of the Year
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Green Light From Data and Safety Monitoring Board to Continue ...
Conduent Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center - Customer Experience Services Reports
Bombardier Confirms the Closing of the Aerostructures Business Transaction
European Medicines Agency Accepts Biogen’s Aducanumab Marketing Authorization Application for ...
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
MiMedx Files Definitive Proxy Materials

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.06.20
4
MiMedX Group