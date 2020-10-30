Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units from October 1, 2020 to date, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 16,400 to 733,709,365 common shares with voting rights as at October 30, 2020.