Flow Capital Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid for Debentures and Common Shares

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its normal course issuer bid for common shares (the “Common Share NCIB”) and normal course issuer bid for 7% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the “7% Debentures”) due June 30, 2021 (the 7% Debenture NCIB”, and together with the Common Share NCIB, the “NCIBs”).

Under the terms of the Common Share NCIB, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 3,000,000 common shares (post-consolidation) during the term of the Common Share NCIB, which is from December 23, 2019 to December 23, 2020. As at October 29, 2020, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 1,233,250 common shares (post-consolidation) under the NCIB.

Under the terms of the 7% Debenture NCIB, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to $512,259 principal amount of the 7% Debentures of the Company due June 30, 2021, during the term of the 7% Debenture NCIB, which is from June 2, 2020 to June 2, 2021. As at October 29, 2020, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of $33,993 7% Debentures under the NCIB.

As previously announced, the Company had engaged Haywood Securities Inc. (“Haywood”) to act as its broker for the NCIBs to facilitate repurchases of its common shares and 7% Debentures under the NCIBs, and the Company has now entered into automatic share purchase plans (the “Plans”) with Haywood. The Plans allow for purchases of common shares and 7% Debentures by Haywood during certain pre-determined black-out periods of the Company. Pursuant to the Plans, the Company has instructed Haywood to make purchases of common shares and debentures during black-out periods with certain instructions which are subject to specified limits, including price, volume and frequency, as set out in the Plans. Within these specified limits, Haywood has discretion with respect to the purchase of shares and debentures under the NCIB during the black-out periods in accordance with the rules of the TSXV. Outside of these black-out periods, the Company retains discretion to make purchases under the NCIBs.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to high-growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta
Chief Executive Officer
alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,

