 

Aura Minerals Inc. Announces Results of 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (“Aura” or the “Company”) (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA32), announces the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders that was held on October 30, 2020 via live webcast.

Votes at the Meeting

For additional details on these matters, please see the management information circular of the Company dated September 29, 2020.

1. Election of Directors. Voting results for the election of Directors are as follows:

Nominee Outcome For % For Withhold % Withhold
Paulo de Brito Carried 51,427,583 99.717 % 145,725 0.283 %
Paulo de Brito Filho Carried 51,386,153 99.637 % 187,155 0.363 %
Stephen Keith Carried 51,424,764 99.712 % 148,544 0.288 %
Philip Reade Carried 51,424,914 99.712 % 148,394 0.288 %
Richmond Fenn Carried 51,386,003 99.637 % 187,305 0.363 %
Fabio Luis Ribeiro Carried 51,528,653 99.913 % 44,655 0.087 %
Bruno Mauad Carried 51,426,862 99.716 % 146,446 0.284 %

2. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors. Voting results for the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants and PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independientes, as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board to fix their remuneration, are as follows:

Outcome For % For Withhold % Withhold
Carried 51,950,378 99.839 % 83,548 0.161 %

3. Company’s Incentive Stock Option Plan. Voting results for the approval of the Company’s incentive stock option plan, the unallocated options under the plan and the ability of the Company to continue to grant options under the plan, are as follows:

Outcome For % For Withhold % Withhold
Carried 51,357,835 99.582 % 215,473 0.418 %

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and the Gold Road gold mine in the United States. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Rodrigo Barbosa                 
President & CEO
305-239-9332


