Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors that purchased Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) securities between November 2, 2015 to July 10, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 28, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Celsion is an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company that focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer.

Celsion’s lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical development for treating primary liver cancer.

In February 2014, Celsion announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had reviewed and provided clearance for the Company’s planned pivotal, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III trial of ThermoDox in combination with radio frequency ablation (“RFA”) in primary liver cancer, also known as hepatocellular carcinoma (“HCC”), called the “OPTIMA Study.” The trial design was purportedly based on a comprehensive analysis of data from the Company’s Phase III HEAT Study, which purportedly demonstrated that treatment with ThermoDox resulted in a 55% improvement in overall survival (“OS”) in a substantial number of HCC patients that received an optimized RFA treatment.

On July 13, 2020, Celsion announced that “it ha[d] received a recommendation from the independent [DMC] to consider stopping the global Phase III OPTIMA Study of ThermoDox in combination with [RFA] for the treatment of [HCC], or primary liver cancer.” According to the Company, “[t]he recommendation was made following the second pre-planned interim safety and efficacy analysis by the DMC on July 9, 2020,” which “found that the pre-specified boundary for stopping the trial for futility of 0.900 was crossed with an actual value of 0.903.”

On this news, Celsion’s stock price fell $2.29 per share, or 63.97%, to close at $1.29 per share on July 13, 2020.

The complaint, filed on October 29, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had significantly overstated the efficacy of ThermoDox; (ii) the foregoing significantly diminished the approval and commercialization prospects for ThermoDox; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

