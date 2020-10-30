 

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of $575 Million Initial Public Offering

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (the “Company” or “BOAC”), led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer C. John Wilder, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 57,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "BOAC.U". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The securities comprising the units are expected to begin separate trading on the 52nd day following the date of the final prospectus related to the offering. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that the Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "BOAC" and "BOAC WS," respectively.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, and the proceeds from the simultaneous private placements of warrants, to consummate the Company’s initial business combination.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as Joint Bookrunners for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC and the preliminary prospectus included therein. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For more information visit www.bluescapegroup.com/spac.html

