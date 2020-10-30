Fifth Third Bancorp to Attend BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2020 BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on November 6, 2020 at approximately 10:30 AM ET. Tayfun Tuzun, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Jamie Leonard, executive vice president and chief risk officer, will represent the Company.

This conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at www.53.com (click on “About Us” then “Investor Relations”). Those unable to listen to the live webcast may access a webcast replay through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at the same web address.