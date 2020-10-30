Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends CoreLogic Shareholders Vote “AGAINST” Replacing Majority of Directors

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”), the leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that CoreLogic shareholders vote against removal of the majority of CoreLogic’s directors sought by Senator and Cannae.

“We are pleased that ISS recommends that shareholders not give control of our Board to Senator and Cannae,” said Chairman Paul Folino. “However, we believe ISS has reached the wrong conclusion in its recommendation for three of the Senator/Cannae nominees. All of our current directors have track records of shareholder value creation, and the Board is actively pursuing multiple paths to maximize value, including a potential sale of the Company. We are engaging with third parties indicating preliminary interest based on public information at levels far above Senator/Cannae’s lowball $66 per share proposal. We urge shareholders to vote against the removal of any CoreLogic directors using the white proxy card so that we can continue our ongoing efforts to maximize shareholder value.”