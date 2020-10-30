Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends CoreLogic Shareholders Vote “AGAINST” Replacing Majority of Directors
CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”), the leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that CoreLogic shareholders vote against removal of the majority of CoreLogic’s directors sought by Senator and Cannae.
“We are pleased that ISS recommends that shareholders not give control of our Board to Senator and Cannae,” said Chairman Paul Folino. “However, we believe ISS has reached the wrong conclusion in its recommendation for three of the Senator/Cannae nominees. All of our current directors have track records of shareholder value creation, and the Board is actively pursuing multiple paths to maximize value, including a potential sale of the Company. We are engaging with third parties indicating preliminary interest based on public information at levels far above Senator/Cannae’s lowball $66 per share proposal. We urge shareholders to vote against the removal of any CoreLogic directors using the white proxy card so that we can continue our ongoing efforts to maximize shareholder value.”
ISS said, “The company's decision to engage with third parties that have expressed interest in an acquisition valued at or above $80 per share is a positive step, and these indications could ultimately validate the company's assertions that a $66 bid was far too low.”
The CoreLogic Board of Directors urges shareholders to vote AGAINST all of Senator/Cannae’s proposals using the WHITE proxy card
You can easily vote by mail, phone, or online as follows:
- You can simply sign, date and return the WHITE proxy card/voting instruction form by mail in the envelope provided.
- OR, even easier, you can vote by phone or by Internet:
- Just locate the Control Number on the WHITE proxy card or voting instruction form and have it handy when you access the telephone number or website indicated on your proxy card/voting instruction form.
- Follow the simple prompts provided on the phone or website.
If you have questions about how to vote your shares, please contact the firm assisting us with the solicitation:
0 Kommentare