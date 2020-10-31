Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) on behalf of Raytheon stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Raytheon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 27, 2020, Raytheon announced that “[o]n October 8, 2020, the Company received a criminal subpoena from the DOJ [U.S. Department of Justice] seeking information and documents in connection with an investigation relating to financial accounting, internal controls over financial reporting, and cost reporting regarding Raytheon Company's Missiles & Defense business since 2009[,]” in the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

On this news, the price of Raytheon shares fell $4.19 per share, or 7%, to close at $52.34 per share on October 28, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Raytheon shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005625/en/