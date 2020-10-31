 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Technologies Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.10.2020, 00:24  |  56   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Raytheon Technologies Corporation (“Raytheon” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RTX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 10, 2016 and October 27, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 29, 2020.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Raytheon failed to maintain adequate controls over financial reporting. The Company suffered from improper financial accounting. The Company misreported costs from its Missiles & Defense business since 2009. The Company fell under investigation by the DOJ based on its improper accounting. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Raytheon, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

