 

Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final Review Stage

Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, OTCQB:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has moved to the Final Review Stage for a Standard Processing Licence from Health Canada.

BevCanna submitted its Site Evidence Package to Health Canada on June 22, 2020 and has received confirmation from Health Canada that the Site Evidence Package has been assigned for final active review. Once the Company receives the licence, it will be fully authorized to begin production at its industry leading high-capacity beverage manufacturing facility and expects to begin servicing its white label clients and commercializing its in-house brands through licensed Canadian retailers this winter.

“The receipt of our processing licence will be a major milestone in BevCanna’s commercial strategy and regulatory process,” said John Campbell, Chief Strategic Officer at BevCanna. “We’re pleased to have moved to this final stage of review and anticipate receipt of the licence shortly.”

BevCanna owns and operates one of the highest-capacity cannabis beverage processing and packaging facilities in Canada and holds the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, delivering a bottling capacity of up to 210 million bottles per year. The facility was purpose-built to manufacture both BevCanna’s house brands and those of BevCanna white-label clients launching cannabis 2.0 products. BevCanna has developed a service model that allows both cannabis-licence holders and non-licensed CPG groups seeking to enter the Canadian cannabis market.

“We’ll be particularly happy to be able to support our white-label partners in launching their innovative brands into the Canadian market in the coming months,” continued Mr. Campbell. “The regulatory framework in Canada can be extremely challenging to navigate and we have both the industry knowledge to guide our partners and the world-class facilities to manufacture the high-quality beverages that they envision. Our expertise gives our partners peace of mind, allowing them to focus on designing and selling market-disrupting products while our team manages the associated regulatory compliance.”

