News Corp Statement On The New York Post And Twitter

News Corp Chief Communications Officer Jim Kennedy has commented on Twitter unlocking the New York Post's account today:

"This is an important moment for journalism and for the freedom of the press. There is no evidence whatsoever that the documents are not authentic, and the arbitrary blocking of the Post was a significant moment during a critical time in this election season. It also had a negative commercial impact, but the Post team was determined that principle should prevail and it has. Alexander Hamilton, the paper’s founder, looks down tonight with a broad smile and a sense of pride."

Jim Kennedy

Chief Communications Officer

News Corp