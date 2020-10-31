ISS Concludes Shareholders Must Vote on the Gold Card for Senator and Cannae Nominees to Ensure Legitimate Sales Process

Senator Investment Group LP (“Senator”) and Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE), (“Cannae”), today announced that a leading proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”), has recommended:

Shareholders vote on the GOLD proxy card in support of Senator and Cannae nominees W. Steve Albrecht, Wendy Lane, and Henry W. “Jay” Winship;



Shareholders remove CoreLogic’s longest tenured directors, J. David Chatham, Thomas C. O’Brien, and David F. Walker. Additionally, ISS notes1 shareholders may want to remove the Chairman, Paul Folino, stating: “Given the chairman's troubling track record with regard to Emulex and concerns surrounding apparent stutter steps in the board's handling of recent inbound interest, shareholders could also seek his removal for added reassurance.”

ISS criticized CoreLogic’s Board for not running a legitimate sales process and questioned their commitment to maximizing shareholder value: