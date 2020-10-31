 

ISS Concludes Shareholders Must Vote on the Gold Card for Senator and Cannae Nominees to Ensure Legitimate Sales Process

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.10.2020, 01:46  |  100   |   |   

Senator Investment Group LP (“Senator”) and Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE), (“Cannae”), today announced that a leading proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”), has recommended:

  1. Shareholders vote on the GOLD proxy card in support of Senator and Cannae nominees W. Steve Albrecht, Wendy Lane, and Henry W. “Jay” Winship;

  2. Shareholders remove CoreLogic’s longest tenured directors, J. David Chatham, Thomas C. O’Brien, and David F. Walker. Additionally, ISS notes1 shareholders may want to remove the Chairman, Paul Folino, stating: “Given the chairman's troubling track record with regard to Emulex and concerns surrounding apparent stutter steps in the board's handling of recent inbound interest, shareholders could also seek his removal for added reassurance.”

ISS criticized CoreLogic’s Board for not running a legitimate sales process and questioned their commitment to maximizing shareholder value:

  • “[T]he board has yet to demonstrate a commitment to running a fair process, provide sufficient reassurance for shareholders, and ensure that all potential acquirers are offered an equal opportunity to make their best bid for the company.”

  • “In light of the board's failure to hold management accountable for missing long-term targets and its confirmation that it is engaging with third parties without beginning an actual sale process, the board's commitment to maximizing shareholder value is uncertain.”

  • “[CoreLogic’s conduct] raises questions not only about the board's willingness to engage with new bidders, but also as to whether the reluctance to engage with Cannae and Senator was really only about value.”

  • “By not embracing an increasingly obvious wave of interest and committing to an open and inclusive process, the board will allow for concerns to linger [about whether these indications will lead to a credible offer].”

ISS criticized CoreLogic’s poor performance and lack of credibility:

  • “[CoreLogic’s] underperformance is substantial, and dramatically reduces a willingness on the part of shareholders to reject an acquisition approach for the sake of trusting management to deliver in the future.”

  • “If the question of credibility were limited to management, shareholders would still have the option of looking to their elected board members to hold management accountable for underperforming and missing strategic targets. Unfortunately, the chairman's questionable track record, particularly the similarity between the current response and the approach he took while chairman of Emulex, is hard to ignore.”
