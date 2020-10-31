 

COTY 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Coty, Inc. - COTY

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.10.2020, 03:50  |  34   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until November 3, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY), if they purchased the Company’s shares between October 3, 2016 and May 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Coty and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-coty/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 3, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Coty and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company did not have adequate processes and procedures in place to assess and properly value the acquisitions of P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics (ii) as a result, the Company had overpaid for the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics; (iii) the Company did not have adequate infrastructure to smoothly integrate and support the beauty brands that it acquired from P&G, including an adequate supply chain; (iv) as a result of its inadequate infrastructure, Coty was not successfully integrating the beauty brands it acquired from P&G and not delivering synergies from the acquisition; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Coty’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Crystal Garrett-Evans, et al. v. Coty Inc., et al., 20-cv-07277

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Coty Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Coty bei 9,6 EUR - Turnaround Chance ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
lululemon athletica Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Continues to Focus on Growth, ...
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Moderna Named Top Employer by Science for Sixth Consecutive Year
Mylan and Pfizer Receive Clearance from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for Proposed Combination ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Increase in Price Range and Extension of Expiration Date of Current ...
Pacific Drilling Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings; Restructuring Support Agreement to ...
Total: Third Quarter 2020 Results
Non-Financial Reporting: Total Discloses Its First SASB Report (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board)
Waste Management Completes $4.6 Billion Acquisition of Advanced Disposal
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
COTY Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Coty Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 3, 2020
29.10.20
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Coty, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
21.10.20
Coty Builds Digital & Luxury Strength With New Executive Appointments
15.10.20
Wella Company ernennt Annie Young-Scrivner zum CEO
15.10.20
Wella Company Names Annie Young-Scrivner as CEO
10.10.20
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Coty Inc. Investors of Important November 3 Deadline in Securities Class Action – COTY
09.10.20
Solltest du jetzt die 3 schlechtesten September-Performer des S&P 500 kaufen?
08.10.20
Coty gibt Ausweitung von Kylie Skin auf Großbritannien, Frankreich, Deutschland und Australien bekannt
07.10.20
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
01.10.20
COTY Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Coty Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
78
Coty bei 9,6 EUR - Turnaround Chance ?
01.07.20
5
Neuer CEO soll es richten: Coty – Kosmetikriese wird zur „Familiensache“
13.06.20
62
Coty - sorgt für guten Duft im Depot!