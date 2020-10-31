 

DGAP-Adhoc ifa systems AG: ifa systems acquires a majority stake in ophthalmology patient communication platform in the USA

ifa systems acquires a majority stake in ophthalmology patient communication platform in the USA

ifa united itech Inc., based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (USA), a 100% subsidiary of ifa systems AG, acquires an 80 percent majority stake in Sophrona Solutions, Inc. based in North Oaks, Minnesota (USA) with effect from October 31, 2020. With almost 2,000 installations, Sophrona is a leading portal platform in the USA for online communication between patients and doctors in ophthalmology. In 2019, the company generated revenues of USD 1.6 million.

With this acquisition, ifa systems significantly increases its presence in the American market and creates new growth potential. At the same time, the cooperation provides access to the European market for Sophrona and its open standard solutions. With this strategic transaction, ifa systems AG further expands its position as an integration platform for ophthalmologists and eye clinics.

The purchase price is within a low single-digit million range, financed from existing liquid funds in ifa systems. Sophrona will be included in ifa's consolidated financial statements from the date of the acquisition. The board does not expect the acquisition to have a material impact on the group financial result for the year 2020, which is expected to be between EUR 0.2 - 0.5mn (EBIT) for the fiscal year.

Contact:
Jörg Polis fon. +49-2234-933670 
email. joerg.polis@ifasystems.de

Language: English
Company: ifa systems AG
Augustinusstraße 11 b
50226 Frechen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2234 93367-0
Fax: +49 (0)2234 93367-30
E-mail: info@ifasystems.de
Internet: www.ifasystems.de
ISIN: DE0007830788
WKN: 783078
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1144470&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet



ZeitTitel
08:12 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ifa systems AG: Mehrheitserwerb einer Kommunikationsplattform für Patienten in der Augenheilkunde in den USA durch ifa systems AG (deutsch)
08:12 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ifa systems AG: Mehrheitserwerb einer Kommunikationsplattform für Patienten in der Augenheilkunde in den USA durch ifa systems AG

