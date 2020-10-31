DGAP-Ad-hoc: ifa systems AG / Key word(s): Takeover ifa systems AG: ifa systems acquires a majority stake in ophthalmology patient communication platform in the USA 31-Oct-2020 / 08:12 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ifa united itech Inc., based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (USA), a 100% subsidiary of ifa systems AG, acquires an 80 percent majority stake in Sophrona Solutions, Inc. based in North Oaks, Minnesota (USA) with effect from October 31, 2020. With almost 2,000 installations, Sophrona is a leading portal platform in the USA for online communication between patients and doctors in ophthalmology. In 2019, the company generated revenues of USD 1.6 million.

With this acquisition, ifa systems significantly increases its presence in the American market and creates new growth potential. At the same time, the cooperation provides access to the European market for Sophrona and its open standard solutions. With this strategic transaction, ifa systems AG further expands its position as an integration platform for ophthalmologists and eye clinics.

The purchase price is within a low single-digit million range, financed from existing liquid funds in ifa systems. Sophrona will be included in ifa's consolidated financial statements from the date of the acquisition. The board does not expect the acquisition to have a material impact on the group financial result for the year 2020, which is expected to be between EUR 0.2 - 0.5mn (EBIT) for the fiscal year.



Contact:

Jörg Polis fon. +49-2234-933670

email. joerg.polis@ifasystems.de

