ifa systems AG: ifa systems acquires majority stake in leading ophthalmology patient communication platform Sophrona in the USA

Acquisition opens up further growth potential for ifa in the USA and for Sophrona in Europe

State-of-the-art open-standard technologies and API

Sophrona brings Patient Portal, Referral Portal and Partner Portal

ifa united i-tech Inc., based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (USA), a 100 % subsidiary of ifa systems AG acquires an 80 percent majority stake in Sophrona Solutions, Inc. based in North Oaks, Minnesota (USA), with effect from October 31, 2020. With almost 2,000 installations, Sophrona is a leading portal platform in the USA for online communication between patients and doctors in ophthalmology. Practices and clinics increase their efficiency and patient retention by using these solutions. While digitization in the healthcare sector is now accelerating significantly in Germany, Sophrona has already been leading the market in ophthalmology in USA for over a decade and strengthens ifa's competitive position in Europe.

"With this acquisition, we continue to implement our platform strategy and invest in our planned growth", says Jörg Polis, CEO of ifa systems AG. "ifa's software is designed to efficiently support workflows in ophthalmology and their administrative and medical documentation in the patient record. It is necessary to integrate hardware and software from other providers in ophthalmology." Marc-François Bradley, founder and President of Sophrona, says: "ifa and Sophrona share the same philosophy: customer success means a commitment to open platforms and collaboration with other vendors. We have proven this works in our existing partnership and look forward to also building on this relationship model internationally."