 

DGAP-News ifa systems AG: ifa systems acquires majority stake in leading ophthalmology patient communication platform Sophrona in the USA

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.10.2020, 08:16  |  65   |   |   

DGAP-News: ifa systems AG / Key word(s): Takeover
ifa systems AG: ifa systems acquires majority stake in leading ophthalmology patient communication platform Sophrona in the USA

31.10.2020 / 08:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ifa systems acquires majority stake in leading ophthalmology patient communication platform Sophrona in the USA

  • Acquisition opens up further growth potential for ifa in the USA and for Sophrona in Europe
  • State-of-the-art open-standard technologies and API
  • Sophrona brings Patient Portal, Referral Portal and Partner Portal

ifa united i-tech Inc., based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (USA), a 100 % subsidiary of ifa systems AG acquires an 80 percent majority stake in Sophrona Solutions, Inc. based in North Oaks, Minnesota (USA), with effect from October 31, 2020. With almost 2,000 installations, Sophrona is a leading portal platform in the USA for online communication between patients and doctors in ophthalmology. Practices and clinics increase their efficiency and patient retention by using these solutions. While digitization in the healthcare sector is now accelerating significantly in Germany, Sophrona has already been leading the market in ophthalmology in USA for over a decade and strengthens ifa's competitive position in Europe.

"With this acquisition, we continue to implement our platform strategy and invest in our planned growth", says Jörg Polis, CEO of ifa systems AG. "ifa's software is designed to efficiently support workflows in ophthalmology and their administrative and medical documentation in the patient record. It is necessary to integrate hardware and software from other providers in ophthalmology." Marc-François Bradley, founder and President of Sophrona, says: "ifa and Sophrona share the same philosophy: customer success means a commitment to open platforms and collaboration with other vendors. We have proven this works in our existing partnership and look forward to also building on this relationship model internationally."

Seite 1 von 4
Ifa Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
Freeman Gold gibt positiven Zwischenstatus der laufenden Bohrarbeiten auf dem potentiellen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SGL CARBON SE: Auf Basis des aktuellen Stands der neuen 5-Jahresplanung ergibt sich Notwendigkeit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: VERIANOS passt Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 an
DGAP-DD: SAP SE english
DGAP-News: PSI auch im dritten Quartal mit stabilem Auftragseingang und Umsatz
DGAP-News: Logwin AG: Quartalsmitteilung - Logwin mit erfreulicher Ergebnisentwicklung im dritten Quartal
DGAP-Adhoc: SGL CARBON SE: An impairment charge has become necessary based on the current status of the new 5 ...
DGAP-News: Q3 und 9M/2020: Restrukturierung der aap zeigt deutliche Erfolge in herausfordernden Zeiten von ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:16 Uhr
DGAP-News: ifa systems AG: ifa systems übernimmt Mehrheitsanteil an 'Sophrona', einer führenden Kommunikationsplattform für Patienten in der Augenheilkunde in den USA (deutsch)
08:16 Uhr
DGAP-News: ifa systems AG: ifa systems übernimmt Mehrheitsanteil an 'Sophrona', einer führenden Kommunikationsplattform für Patienten in der Augenheilkunde in den USA
08:12 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ifa systems AG: Mehrheitserwerb einer Kommunikationsplattform für Patienten in der Augenheilkunde in den USA durch ifa systems AG (deutsch)
08:12 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ifa systems AG: Mehrheitserwerb einer Kommunikationsplattform für Patienten in der Augenheilkunde in den USA durch ifa systems AG
08:12 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ifa systems AG: ifa systems acquires a majority stake in ophthalmology patient communication platform in the USA
21.10.20
Die 3 vielleicht besten Aktien Deutschlands – und fast niemand kennt sie!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
1.592
Nexus solider Wert und klarer Kauf !
27.09.20
4.534
Rebound bei IFA aus Frechen